The National Chapters Committee [NCC] of Hearts of Oak has called on fans to support head coach Samuel Boadu to succeed following the team’s recent shaky performance.

The Phobians suffered a 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC in the matchday 22 game at the Theatre of the Dreams over the weekend at Dawu.

The defeat leaves the 19 times Ghana Premier League champions at the 4th position with 34 points.

Hearts of Oak, who have been chasing the league title for the past decade, seem to miss out on the Premier League glory.

With the section of the fans unhappy ahead of their matchday 23 game against King Faisal, Kobby Jones, who is the Communications Director of the NCC, has called on the supporters to give Coach Samuel Boadu time to put things in order at the club to ensure he succeeds.

“I understand the supporters because they are expecting results but we should also not forget that Samuel Boadu came through halfway of the season so we should hold on and give him time,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“The system of Hearts of Oak is different from Medeama because he [Samuel Boadu] has not coached a club like Hearts of Oak. He has missed the services of few key players and after losing to Dreams FC, you could clearly see that the supporters aren’t happy and the same as everybody.

“The points between Hearts of Oak and Medeama is just five points so all is not lost and we must remain calm and come together.

“The hierarchy of the club is doing its best to ensure we project the club very well and if you look at what is happening at Pobiman, you could see the board of the club is doing very well but we are calling on the supporters to remain calm and believe in Samuel Boadu because he needs the support of everyone to succeeds at the club,” he added.