The National Communications Authority (NCA) has asked the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) to pay GHS 2,000 over it’s request for information on the shutdown of radio stations.

MFWA had earlier requested the “full list (name of company, name of radio station, location and frequency number) of all FM radio stations that were shut down following the 2017 FM spectrum audit and in line with the 2018 decision of the Electronic Communications Tribunal.”

Invoking the Right to Information Law, a letter signed by its Executive Director, Sulemana Braimah also requested information on the NCA’s handling of related matters.

NCA in a letter dated August 20, 2020, addressed to Mr Braimah, which acknowledged receipt of their letter, however, noted they had to pay the money to enable them generate the report.

It pointed out the demand for the payment was in accordance with Section 82 (1) (b) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008, Act 775.

“The amount should be paid by banker’s draft to the National Communications Authority at your earliest convenience to facilitate the grant of your request,” it urged.

Meanwhile, Mr Braimah in response to the NCA’s letter, has taken to his Facebook page to ask Ghanaians if they should pay the money.

Mr Braimah’s post.

Read NCA’s letter below: