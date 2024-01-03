Stephen Curry scored 36 points and dished out six assists as the Golden State Warriors ended a three-game losing streak by beating the Orlando Magic 121-115 in San Francisco.

Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points and Klay Thompson 15 for the Warriors who are 11th in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Eastern Conference leaders the Boston Celtics were beaten 127-123 at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 36 points for the Thunder.

They are now unbeaten in five games and sit second behind the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference.

The Charlotte Hornets ended an 11-game losing run by beating the Sacramento Kings 111-104 with Terry Rozier scoring 34 points.

Joel Embiid, the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player, returned from an 11-day injury absence to produce a triple-double of 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 110-97.

Elsewhere, the New Orleans Pelicans thrashed the Brooklyn Nets 112-85 while the Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-98.