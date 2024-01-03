The 2024 edition of the Winneba Masquerade Festival took place on Monday, January 1.

The event, organized annually by the Winneba Masquerade Federation, saw the participation of five groups.

The groups competed against each other, showcasing their colorfully creative costumes to secure the top prize.

Patrons from all walks of life gathered at the Winneba Advance Park in the Central Region to witness the festivities.

At the end of the day, the Nobles No. 1 group emerged as victors, followed by Red Cross No. 4 and Royals No. 5.

Additionally, Tumus No. 3 and Egyaa No. 2 secured the 3rd and 4th positions, respectively.

The beautiful scenes were captured by photojournalist Samuel Moore.

Find more images below: