The 2022-23 season will continue through the week of Friday 3 to Thursday 9 February 2023.

The 2022-23 season will continue through the week of Friday 3 to Thursday 9 February 2023.

The first live regular season game this week arrives on the morning of Friday 3 February, as the Milwaukee Bucks welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to the Fiserv Forum (05:00 LIVE on ESPN 2).

Bucks star Jrue Holiday has called on his team to continue to dig deep when they find themselves in adversity: “We’re resilient,” he explained. “We don’t like to lose. I think close games like that — not that we enjoy those moments — but we do think they’re teaching moments where we can kind of close out games and use all that and everything we did tonight in the future.”

The morning of Saturday 4 February sees the San Antonio Spurs welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to the AT&T Center in Texas (03:00 LIVE on ESPN 2).

San Antonio’s Jakob Poetl has explained that this campaign is a transitional one for Spurs, as they incorporate a group of new players and look to find a path to success in the future.

“I think we are all aware that this is a learning season for us,” Poeltl said. “Even for the guys that have a little bit more experience, a lot of us have different goals trying to do different things out there. It’s a learning experience for all of us.”

Sunday 5 February features two games, starting out in the early morning with the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Denver Nuggets in Colorado (04:00 LIVE on ESPN 2), while the second game lands in the evening as the Charlotte Hornets tackle the Orlando Magic (20:00 LIVE on ESPN 2).

The Hornets have endured a tough season thus far, with Terry Rozier calling for great accountability from the franchise’s players: “We’ve just got to start holding each other accountable,” he explained. “We’re all grown. It’s just what we’ve got to do. Obviously, our way hasn’t been working, so we’ve got to turn it around.”

NBA Regular Season broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 3 February

05:00: Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Clippers – LIVE on ESPN 2

Saturday 4 February

03:00: San Antonio Spurs v Philadelphia 76ers – LIVE on ESPN 2

Sunday 5 February

04:00: Denver Nuggets v Atlanta Hawks – LIVE on ESPN 2

20:00: Charlotte Hornets v Orlando Magic – LIVE on ESP