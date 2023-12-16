Devin Vassell scored a career-high 36 points to help the San Antonio Spurs end their record 18-game losing streak and beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Spurs came through 129-115 with seven players, including French star Victor Wembanyama, in double figures.

It was the teenager’s first time to face superstar LeBron James after the four-time NBA champion missed Wednesday’s game through injury.

Wembanyama finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds.

The 19-year-old also managed five assists, two blocked shots and two steals for his fifth game of the season with multiple blocks and multiple steals.

Despite James’ return, the Lakers were still under-strength with Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Cam Reddish all absent and they trailed from start to finish.

Los Angeles cut the deficit to four points shortly before the break with a run that included James’ high-arching three-pointer over the towering Wembanyama.

But the Spurs kept the pressure on, outscoring the Lakers 29-25 in the third period to take a 98-87 lead into the final quarter and go on to claim their first win since beating Phoenix on 2 November.

“This is what I’m addicted to, winning, this is what I love,” said Wembanyama, who credited Vassell’s shooting for keeping the Lakers at bay.

“Everything went in,” he added. “I think if he didn’t make those shots they would have had more runs, but by himself, he kept the lead for us.”

James said the multiple injury absences were just too much for the Lakers to overcome.

“You give credit where it’s due,” he said. “San Antonio played great tonight, they shot the ball extremely well. They attacked us and we’re just limited with bodies.”

James said his first clash with Wembanyama only reinforced his previous assessment that the highly touted rookie is a “special talent.”

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid had 35 points and 13 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-92, the Pistons setting a franchise record of 22 straight losses.

The Pistons’ old mark of 21 defeats was set between the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons.

It was the ninth consecutive game that Embiid managed at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson had career highs of 50 points for the New York Knicks including nine three-pointers while leading his side to a 139-122 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Brunson scored 35 points in the second half and did not miss a single three-point shot, matching the NBA record for most three-pointers without a miss, shared by Ben Gordon (2006, 2012) and Latrell Sprewell (2003).