Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is set to join Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the rest of the season when the January transfer window opens.

Van de Beek has made just six Premier League starts since joining United from Ajax for £35m in September 2020.

Manager Erik ten Hag said recently the Netherlands international needed a move to revive his career.

It is understood Eintracht will pay a loan fee for the 26-year-old.

Before United played Newcastle earlier this month, Ten Hag said: “I can see he has to play for his career and for everything.”

Van de Beek has made 62 appearances for United across all competitions, scoring twice.