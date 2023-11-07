Bam Adebayo’s triple-double helped the Miami Heat hold off LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to win 108-107.

Adebayo recorded 22 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists, while Jimmy Butler contributed a season-high 28 points.

Miami had seen a 10-point lead reduced to one as James scored seven of his game-high 30 points during a one-minute 19-second period in the fourth quarter.

Joel Embiid made 48 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as the Philadelphia 76ers beat Washington Wizards 146-128.

It was a fifth successive win for Philadelphia since their season-opening loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, as Tyrese Maxey added 22 points and a career-high 11 assists.

The New York Knicks spoiled James Harden’s Los Angeles Clippers debut as RJ Barrett returned from a two-game injury absence to help the hosts to a 111-97 victory.

The game was tied 76-76 after the third quarter but Barrett scored 11 of his 26 points in the fourth, while Julius Randle posted a season-high 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic registered a triple-double as the Denver Nuggets battled back from a 20-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 134-116.

It was a 108th career triple-double for Jokic, the fourth most on the all-time list, finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo inspired the Milwaukee Bucks to a 129-125 victory at the Brooklyn Nets.

Antetokounmpo made the tie-breaking basket with 71 seconds remaining to end the game on 36 points and 12 rebounds, while Cam Thomas led with 45 points in the Nets’ loss.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points as the Golden State Warriors took a 120-109 victory at the Detroit Pistons.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Timberwolves prevailed 114-109 against the Boston Celtics in overtime and the Indiana Pacers won 152-111 against San Antonio Spurs.

There was a 117-102 win for the Dallas Mavericks at Orlando Magic while the Chicago Bulls beat Utah Jazz 130-113.

Houston Rockets recorded a 122-97 win over the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder won 126-117 against the Atlanta Hawks.