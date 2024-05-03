NBA First Round Playoff action featuring the likes of the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, as well as the start of the Conference Semifinal between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will feature for ESPN viewers on DStv this week.

DStv is your home of the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network. DStv Stream allows viewers to watch their favourite sport live anywhere, any time.

The First Round of the Playoffs continues on the morning of Friday 3 May, with Game 6 clashes from the series pitting the Indiana Pacers against the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as the Philadelphia 76ers against the New York Knicks.

The Bucks are fighting back against an injury-decimated roster, shrugging off the absence of key men Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to take their series against the Pacers to a sixth, and potentially seventh game.

“We have to find a way to win, whatever it takes,” Khris Middleton said. “We’re still confident. Our backs were up against the wall tonight, we had a great home crowd that got us going. So we’re going to have to find a way. That’s the only way to put it, find a way to get this next one and force a Game 7.”

It’s a similar story for the 76ers against the Knicks, with Tyrese Maxey pulling Game 5 out of the fire to keep Philadelphia alive against New York.

“What was going through my mind was trying to survive,” said Maxey, who had 46 points in 52 minutes. “Our season is on the line. I trust my work. I trust what I’ve done all my life, and I just tried to get to a spot, raise up and knock that shot down.”

The morning of Saturday 4 May also features Game 6 action from the Miami Heat v Boston Celtics, as well as the Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers.

The Celtics, one of the favourites for this year’s NBA Championship, will look to close out their series against the Heat, though they will be without injured star Kristaps Porzingis.

“Just concerned [about Porzingis],” said teammate Al Horford. “Definitely concerning for me. He’s in good spirits, but we don’t know what it’s going to be. I’m just hoping that it’s nothing serious and he can get back to us quick.”

Saturday 4 May and Monday 6 May will also bring Game 1 and Game 2 action from the Western Conference Semifinal between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can watch live action on DStv Stream.

NBA broadcast details

Friday 3 May

00:30: Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks, Game 6 – LIVE on ESPN

03:00: Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks, Game 6 – LIVE on ESPN

Saturday 4 May

01:00: Miami Heat v Boston Celtics, Game 6 – LIVE on ESPN

03:30: Dallas Mavericks v LA Clippers, Game 6 – LIVE on ESPN

TBD: Game 1, Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves – LIVE on ESPN

Monday 6 May

TBD: Game 2, Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves – LIVE on ESPN