A Royal Navy engineer was found dead after his family lost their “forever” home over a complaint about a garden fence.

Robert Minshull, a senior sailor and Afghan veteran, took his own life after suffering severe stress after losing their home.

He was in the process of buying the £375,000 new-build property in Helston, Cornwall with his wife in 2020.

They pointed out that the fence was only 4ft – 2ft shorter than they expected – and said they were worried people in a nearby Tesco would be able to see their kids in the garden.

The couple, who have two young daughters, said when they complained about the fence, the developer pulled out days before the exchange – then relisted it for £75,000 more.

The couple lost their dream home and were £10,000 out of pocket after they paid for custom wardrobes and blinds, solicitor fees and mortgage costs.

A year later, the Chief Petty Officer took his own life, CornwallLive reports.

Kerry, 41, said he “couldn’t get past” losing their home and thought the house they ended up moving to was “second best”.

She told the inquest he started drinking more, couldn’t sleep, lost his appetite and was always in a “low mood”.

Rob was also suffering from other stresses after being offered a promotion he didn’t want, his wife said.

Kerry told the coroner: “Rob was the life and soul, everyone loved him.

“He was a brilliant husband and father and would do anything for anyone.”

The inquest heard how Rob, who was due to be promoted but would have had to move to another part of the country and serve on HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier, had a history of suicide ideation and knew what help was available including from Samaritans.

However, in her statement, Kerry said her husband was also worried that his mental health issues and prescription for antidepressants could lead to him being discharged from the Royal Navy.

Kerry discovered Rob deceased in the family garage of their home last October. The post-mortem examination revealed a level of alcohol in his body is high enough to have impaired his judgement.

She said: “I kept telling him not to be so negative and not to worry about things like money. I even told him I was carrying everyone.”

She also paid tribute to him saying he was a “brilliant father and husband and had a kind heart”, adding that he was the sort of person who would anyone.

Capt Stuart Irwin, commanding officer at RNAS Culdrose, told the inquest that Rob’s death had come as a real shock to his colleagues and friends at the base especially as it was such a close-knit team.