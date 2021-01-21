A naval officer sustained varied degrees of injuries after an articulated truck run over a parked Pontiac Vibe vehicle with registration number, WR 72-12 in Takoradi on Thursday.

The accident, according to reports, happened after the truck failed breaks and crashed into the stationary vehicle.

The yet-to-be-identified naval officer, who was sitting in the saloon vehicle, was injured as a result.

Hawkers at the scene of the accident had no choice than to run for dear lives as the vehicle started destroying everything along the main road.

The injured officer and others, who were also injured in the process, have since been rushed to the hospital.

Watch video below: