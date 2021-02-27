Rapper Nautyca has surprised his fans with the visuals of his ‘Apuutor’ song by releasing it earlier than promised.

The rapper, who has been using his talent to effect positive change in his community, looked dapper as he recruited cemented rappers Kofi Mole and Strongman in the top-notch music video.

Nautyca is one of the most exciting talents staking a claim in the Ghana music scene.

By a good margin, the visuals of ‘Apuutor’ is arguably one of the biggest drill music videos of the year.

Watch it below: