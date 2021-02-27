A 20-year-old student of Dormaa Senior High School (SHS) in the Bono Region has allegedly hanged himself.

The deceased, identified as Albert, was found hanging on a tree after he was reported missing by his parents.

The incident is reported to have occurred in a town called Amasu at Dormaa Ahenkro on Friday.

Piesie Nana Kumi of local radio station, Gift FM said the boy left home Thursday evening and never returned.

Upon search by residents, they found him hanging on a tree in a bush.

Piesie Nana Kumi said the unfortunate incident has thrown family and friends of the deceased into a state of shock and mourning.

However, he said family of the deceased suspects foul play since according to them, Albert’s feet was not hanging above the ground when he was found.

The body has been deposited at the morgue pending police investigations.