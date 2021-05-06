Top government officials have met some members of the upcoming #FixTheCountry demonstration.

The Minister for National Security, on Thursday, is said to have engaged the organsiers on the concerns which have triggered a vibrant campaign on social media by the country’s youth.

This comes on the back of the police’s reluctance to shepherd the planned demonstration on May 9.

According to them, the assembly goes against the ban on public gatherings currently in place as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The protestors made up of mostly youths, see the event as an avenue to vent their spleens over what they describe as a failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.

But in a Facebook post earlier today, the Information Minister revealed that the convenors of the event were engaged in a dialogue by National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah.

“In acknowledging the healthy conversation that has been started following a social media campaign, #FixTheCountry, the Minister invited the group to explore further dialogue on their concerns,” he said.

The Ministry further explained that, “the conveners in turn expressed their pleasure at the invitation and the level of seriousness with which their concerns have been taken by government.”

It is unclear what exactly ensued during the said dialogue but “The Minister and the group agreed to dialogue further.”

Meanwhile, the sympathisers of the movement remain unfazed and are resolute in their bid to see the May 9 protest through.

May 9th will be a very interesting day!! We move with our concerns concerning the Country… our leaders must hear us!! #FixTheCountryGhana — 1Highest Majesty🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@kwaku_majesty_) May 6, 2021