Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the St. Gregory Catholic Hospital at Buduburam in the Central region.

This was after it made similar donations at the Tema General Hospital and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to support government’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The items include 200 nose masks, 10 cartons of hand gloves, 1000 face shields, contactless thermometers and 30 gallons of methylated spirit.

Customer Service Executive at MTN, Jemima Kotei Walsh who presented the items said it is part of their corporate social responsibility.

She indicated that, MTN has made similar donations in 29 health centres and 15 Senior High Schools in the country.

Jemima Kotei Walsh appealed to management of the hospital to put the items to good use.

On his part, the Chaplin of St, Gregory Catholic Hospital, Rev. Fr Daniel Ganu expressed profonde gratitude to the MTN Ghana Foundation.

He described the donation as timely as they sensitise the people Buduburam and its environs.

“We are more than grateful to MTN and we assure you that we are going to make sure we put it to good use not only to fight the Covid-19 but in the delivery of healthcare in general,” he said.

Rev. Fr Daniel Ganu urged other corporate bodies to emulate the MTN example to help them put up more infrastructure and the procurement of x-ray equipment to help the hospital.