A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has explained why he will not contribute towards the National Cathedral project.

Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley said “God has not told me he is homeless” thus, he won’t waste his hard earned money on it.

The building of the National Cathedral fulfils a pledge President Nana Akufo-Addo made to God before winning the 2016 elections.

The 5,000-seater auditorium project will also bequeath to the country a gracious national park for all Ghanaians, bring new skills, technology and jobs, and act as a beacon to national, regional and international tourists.

But there is a growing debate about the relevance of the project, cost, and procurement breaches. Many wonder how a personal pledge has all of a sudden metamorphosed into a public project which is being funded by tax payer’s money.

This has led to calls for the suspension and subsequent probe into utilising public funds for the National Cathedral.

In support, Mr Yalley on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday described the project as “needless”.

“They were not truthful to us so I will not contribute to the National Cathedral because it doesn’t make sense to me,” he fumed.

At a time the country is on the crossroads, Mr Yalley could not fathom why the government will priortise a National Cathedral than the bread and butter issues confronting Ghanaians.

What is even worrying, he stressed, is how monies are being used for the project without recourse to procurement processes.

Mr Yalley was certain a future NDC government will not waste public funds on President Akufo-Addo’s National Cathedral.