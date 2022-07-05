Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has confirmed he wants Cameroon striker Franck Mbella Etouga to stay at the club.

Franck Etouga has been linked to a transfer move to clubs abroad after a good stint with the Porcupine Warriors.

The 23-year-old netted 21 times for the Reds in the just-ended 2021/22 season despite missing the first three games of the season.

However, despite interest from clubs to sign the player, coach Prosper Narteh wants the club to keep the player for the CAF Champions League.

“I want Franck Etouga to stay at Kotoko. That is my wish,” Ogum said on Cape Coast-based ATL FM.

“I now know and understand my players and vice versa so I want most of them to stay at Kotoko going to Africa although I understand the business aspect of football,” he added.

The promising forward signed a three year deal for the club.

Franck Etouga will be hoping to continue his fine start at the club ahead of their 2022/23 CAF Champions League campaign.