Various church denominations have so far contributed GH¢2.21 million towards the construction of the cathedral.

Major donors to the project include the Church of Pentecost which has donated a total of GH¢700,000 through the Church of Pentecost Headquarters (200,000) and The Church of Pentecost (General Headquarters) which has contributed GH¢500,000 – making it the single largest donor.

Other major donors are the Southern Ghana Union of SDA, Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the Action Chapel International who have contributed GH¢200,000 each.

The Methodist Church Ghana, Triumphant Baptist Church-Kwadaso, Christ Apostolic Church International, the Breaking Yoke Ministry Church and the Christian Action Faith Ministry have also donated GH¢100,000 each.

The board disclosed this when it launched another mass fundraising strategy, dubbed: ‘The National Cathedral Week’, at a press briefing on June 29, 2022 in Accra.

Meanwhile, the total fundraising effort by the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana towards the cathedral’s construction has accrued GH¢31.75 million since 2018.

See the entire list of church donors below: