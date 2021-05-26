The National Chief Patron, Patrons, National Executives, Constituency Executives and the Entire National Bawumia Movement 2024 members have officially launched Online Bawumia TV.

According to the National President for Bawumia Movement 2024 (BM24), Paul Adjei, Bawumia TV, specifically an online television, will focus on the monumental achievements and ground-breaking ideas of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The channel will also discuss political, economic, social, and entertaining programmes.

The President encouraged all to subscribe to the channel on YouTube and Facebook.

The group aims to champion the unprecedented projects of His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo as he fixes the many challenges that confront the nation.

The President reiterated that the Vice President of the land, Dr Bawumia is poised to break the eight-year rule and continue the good works of His Excellency President Akufo-Addo.

“We as a movement are focused on how to break the eight-year-old rule using the Vice President of Ghana, as he is equally focused on assisting the President of Ghana to continue his good works,” he added.