The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it has begun series of consultative meetings with various stakeholders as part of its proposal on Ghana’s electoral reforms.

According to the party, the initiative was premised on its observation of what they described as several serious flaws and failings that affected the credibility of the 2020 elections.

This was announced in a statement signed by its Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, which noted a team of experts has been put together for the course.

“Having conducted a comprehensive review and audit of the 2020 elections, the NDC observed several serious flaws and failings that affected the credibility of the elections.

“Consequently, the leadership of the party commissioned a team of experts led by Nana Ato Dadzie, a Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of Ghana, a former Chief of Staff to the then President of the Republic of Ghana and International Political Transitions Consultant and Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, a Professor of Governance, a former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development; a former Minister for Foreign Affairs and a former Minister for Planning, Regional Economic Cooperation and Integration,” part of the statement read.

READ ON:

The statement further indicated the party has come up with 34 recommendations for consideration by the government and the Electoral Commission.

These they believe when implemented will help restore the credibility of Ghana’s elections.

Read the full statement below: