Nana Ampadu called me the next Ewurama Badu - Emelia Brobbey

Actress and musician, Emelia Brobbey, sees herself as the next biggest thing in Ghana’s music industry.

According to the ‘Fame ko’ hitmaker, she got endorsed by the late highlife legend Nana Ampadu after a visit to his home.

Speaking on E-Vibes, she told Becky that “I went to his house with my team and I told him I’m bringing out a song with the name Emelia, my name, and I know you have something like that so we want to bite the Emilia bit.

According to her, the highlife singer replied: “Forget what Ghanaians are saying about your highlife song. You are the next Ewurama Badu.

“Take the whole song. So that’s where the inspiration came from.”

When she first released her single ‘Fame Ko,’ Emelia got a lot of backlash for a rather poor quality.

But she told JoyNews, she is not stopping anytime soon.

The actress-turned-musician has songs such as ‘Fa me ko’, ‘Odo Electric’, ‘Mako Ma’, and the recently released ‘Emelia’ to her credit.

Emelia Brobbey has won the Best Indigenous Actress of the Year and was nominated for Best Supporting Actress of the Year at the City People Entertainment Awards in 2016.

She also won Best Ghallywood Actress and Best Philanthropist at the 3G Awards in New York in 2018.

