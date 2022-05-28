Fetish priestess turned evangelist, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, formerly known as Agradaa has started operating a church with stringent rules, including a membership fee.

According to her, anyone who wants to be a member of her church is required to pay a registration fee of GH¢300.

In a video circulating online, Evangelist Pat explained that, the fee is a form of compensation to solving their problems spiritually.

“If you don’t come and register early, I will increase the fee to GH¢500 because my ministry is expensive” Evangelist Pat added.

Watch video below for more