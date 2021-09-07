Fetish priestess turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiedu, has flexed her wealth after purchasing a brand new Lexus Whip.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, she showed off her newly arrived vehicle which was parked within her mansion.

Her commentary accompanying the video shows that the new car was undergoing some finishing touches in the hands of some young mechanics ahead of its use.

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, as she now prefers to be called, following her recent rebirth, claimed as part of her commentary that when one imports a brand new car with all its components already fixed, it may be fake.

The outspoken evangelist went on to get one of the mechanics to confirm her remarks.

