Senior lecturer at the Department of History and Political Studies of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr Kwasi Amakye Boateng, has said that the legacy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot help the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win power in 2024.



He argued that, President Akufo-Addo’s legacy is not attractive and will make it difficult for whoever leads the party in 2024 to win power.



He cited issues such as incompetence on the side of some government officials, nepotism, issues of political corruption happening under President Akufo-Addo but he has kept quiet.



Supporters of the NPP have been boasting of retaining power in the 2024 general election with the sloga, ’breaking the 8’.



The party sympathisers believe their leader has done so well and his achievements will make things easier for them to retain power.



But Senior Lecturer, Dr Boateng, speaking on Adom FM’s late political talk show, Burning Issues, said the legacy of President Akufo-Addo cannot help NPP win power in 2024.



“If you ask me who can help NPP win power in 2024, I will tell you it will be very difficult to predict because the legacy of Nana Addo is not good-looking so whoever leads them will not be attractive,’’ he said.



Dr Boateng explained further that, before the NPP came to power, they gave sweet promises and even when in power they continue to give Ghanaians good talks but not much has been done.



“For now, NPP is afraid of NDC because they have failed Ghanaians with their words to come to power and Ghanaians will not fall for such words again going into the 2024 election,” he added.