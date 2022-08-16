Sometimes, you hit the stage where sex is no longer fun or exciting. Here’s how to tell your partner you aren’t feeling it.

Sex can be a difficult subject for some people, and the idea of talking to your partner about how to up their sex game might make you feel awkward.

It can feel even more difficult when talking about what your sexual needs are, especially if you feel they aren’t being met.

But, being open about your sexual needs with your partner is a sign of a healthy relationship.

First, know that you are not weird for wanting better sex, it is absolutely normal. And communicating this to your partner will help sustain the relationship/

Here are some tips to tell your partner that sex is indeed getting very boring:

Be open-minded

Your partner may not be comfortable with attempting different sex positions or may be facing some other problem. And so, you need to keep an open mind about this. Let your partner take his/her time to get comfortable with the idea of doing different things in bed.

Watch what you say

What you say will have a deep impact on your partner. Hence, you need to be really careful about how you bring this conversation into play. Express your desires and needs in the most comfortable way possible.

Talk about what you both like

When you are talking about your desires, ask your partner about what they like. Ask them to express their desires too, in addition to yours. When you keep clear communication from both sides, talking about such a sensitive topic becomes easier.

Look for a good time to communicate

Discussions about your sex life shouldn’t be taken lightly. You should wait for the right opportunity or the right place to bring it up. Don’t just rush into such a discussion.