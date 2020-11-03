This morning I continued with my constituency community engagements in Yendi, where I joined the Indefatigable Parliamentary Candidate for Yendi, Alhaji Faruk Aliu Mahama to visit several communities within the constituency to make a strong case for another four year term for Nana Akufo-Addo and four years for Alhaji Faruk Aliu Mahama.

The response was extremely heartwarming! Yes they remember that, thanks to Nana Addo they now have peace in Yendi and Dagbon; Yes they remember that thanks to Nana Addo they now enjoy all year farming, thanks to the 1 Village 1 Dam.





Yes they remember that thanks to Nana Addo they are now beneficiaries of the Planting for Food and Jobs; Yes they remember that thanks to Nana Addo their children can also be educated freely under the Free SHS policy and many more interventions.

I used the opportunity to warn them about the dangers of taking the December 7th elections for granted. We can only win when all of us go out there to vote.

This election is definitely about the future of our country and the future of the young generation of our country.

Kudos to Alhaji Faruk Aliu Mahama for the extraordinary efforts he has committed to this campaign. His determination to work with all the contestants who competed against him and their resolve to also support him win big in Yendi is simply commendable.



I was joined on the trip with the hardworking Regional Chairman of the NPP in the Northern Region, Chairman B. Samba, the Regional Organiser of the NPP in Northern Region, Alhaji Rashid C.O.P and all the Regional Executives, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Masloc, Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama, Alhaji Majid Haroun Former CEO of the Northern Development Authority and other party stalwarts.

Field visit by Sammy Awuku