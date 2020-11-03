A 52-year-old fetish priest, Kweku Ankomah, has been arrested by the Kasoa Divisional Police for alleged defilement.

The suspect, who doubles as a public toilet attendant, is reported to have defiled the six-year-old when she tried to ease herself.

Confirming to Adom News, Kasoa Divisional Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit Commander, ASP Doris Laryea, said Mr Ankomah allegedly dragged the girl to one of the cubicles and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The incident happened around 5:30pm when the facility was not in use.

ASP Laryea added immediately he saw blood oozing out of the girl’s private part, he took to his heels, leaving her to her fate.

The victim is said to have struggled home, where she informed her parents who later filed the report.