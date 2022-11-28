Management of the Nalerigu Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the North East Region has urged members of the public to disregard information circulating on the internet about the purported sale of admission to applicants.

The College in the disclaimer said its attention has been drawn to reports of some individuals purporting to be agents of the school, offering ‘admission for sale’ to the general public. The syndicate is said to be issuing fake admission notices to targeted applicants and asking them to lodge monies into stated Mobile Money accounts.

One of those messages currently in circulation on Facebook and Whatsapp reads: “Congratulation, You have been admitted to Nalerigu Nursing Training, Your admission fee is GHC2,500.00. All New applicants are to pay their Admission Fee via The Mobile Money number (0503685881 Isaac Quarmson).

“It’s compulsory for all students to pay via the Mobile Money Number above. kindly call the same number immediately after you have made the payment to verify and receive your Index number. If you are finding difficulties in making payment, Kindly call 0503685881 for assistance. NOTE that the deadline for the payment of the admission FEE ends on 6th/11/2022(next week Monday). Welcome to Campus”.

The College described the notices as fake and criminal. It has therefore distanced itself from this and other future notices from these sources.

Signed by the Head of the Allied Health Department, Vincent Awuuh, the College stressed that it has not contracted such individuals, thus anybody who deals with them do so at their own peril.

“The College only deals with applicants directly using the College’s portal or the admission notice board in the school. The admission portal spells out the mode of payment”, Mr. Awuuh added.