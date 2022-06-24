NAGRAT threatens strike over unpaid allowance

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is threatening industrial action by the end of June if their cost-of-living allowance (COLA) is not addressed.

The association says the high cost of living is making life unbearable for teachers in the country.

Speaking at a news conference in Cape Coast, the Central Regional Chairperson of the Association, Salamatu Gausu, indicated that their 20% COLA must be paid to ease the burden on their members.

“The government is hereby informed by NAGRAT of the poor economic circumstances faced by Ghanaian workers and teachers. The cost of living in Ghana is increasing each and every day. Fuel and food prices, among other things, have increased astronomically”, she emphasised.

Central Regional Chairperson of NAGRAT, Salamatu Gausu

The regional chairperson stated that the current high cost of living is affecting the livelihood of members.

“We can state emphatically that the cost of living in Ghana is rising at the speed of light, which has and will continue to affect the livelihood of our members who are sacrificing to build this nation.”

She reminded the government of the plea made by the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) during the National May Day Parade on May 1st 2022, to grant them a Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA) of at least 20%.

Aside from the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress’ request, she also highlighted a press conference held by the Vice President of NAGRAT on the same issue.

The association, she says, is looking forward to the government’s response by the end of June 2022.

She stated, “We, therefore, demand of National Leadership that by the end of June 2022, our call for COLA is not heeded to, we have no option but to pay heed to the clarion call of our members and lay down our tools.”

The Central Regional NAGRAT Secretary, Joseph Anab, highlighted how the economic hardship of the country has affected the work delivery in the classroom and, consequently, will affect learning outcomes.

He therefore urged the government to give ear to their plea and honour it.