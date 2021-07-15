The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has registered its disappointment in the government’s decision to spend over ¢68 million on past questions for both 2020 and 2021 West Africa Senior School Certificate (WASSCE) candidates.

President of NAGRAT, Angel Kabonu, said the whole thing was wrong as it was not the utmost priority at the time.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Kabonu stressed the questions were not cost worthy, adding that students tend to rely solely on them instead of studying their textbooks.

“There is no need for the government to spend ¢68 million on questions for students who will be leaving the school in a few months,” he said.

According to him, the government could have relied on schools for past questions which have been filed over the years.

“Past questions have been with us since time immemorial and every year after exit exams, spare papers are handed over to the school’s heads of department for safe keeping which are readily available to the students,” he argued.

He said the timing of the questions was wrong, looking at the period the students had for the exam.

“The students are going to write the exam in September so why wait till July before bringing these past questions?” he bemoaned.

On his part, the Deputy Education Minister, Reverend Ntim Fodjour, disagreed and insisted, such interventions are necessary.

He added, there was consideration for value for money.

“These interventions have gone in to prepare our students in a very confident, bold and diligent manner for the exam,” he maintained.