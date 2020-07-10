The Eastern Regional Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is planting 500,000 trees across the region.

The trees would be planted in public and private schools, hospitals, churches, in front of houses and other strategic installations.

The initiative dubbed ‘Eastern NADMO Afforestation Development Project ‘ is aimed at growing trees to serve as windbreakers. It is also to create shades at major public places.

In a ceremony at the All Nations University College to launch the project, the Regional NADMO Director, Kwame Appiah Kodua, hinted the project would also help green the region, moisturise the atmosphere and also contribute to the reduction of global warming.

He stressed NADMO had taken keen interest in becoming a proactive agency.

“The organisation spends a lot of money in roofing ripped off structures and finding shelter for displaced people whenever there is windstorm or heavy downpour and we would ensure that these trees are nurtured well to fulfill its purpose,” he said.

Tree planting ceremony at the All Nations University College

He added about four species of trees namely Mahogany, Acacia, Blighia and tick trees would be planted within 12 months and they look forward to a 95 per cent success rate.

The first institution to benefit from the project is the All Nations University College where 1,000 trees are being planted.

Registrar of the School Rev. Adriana Lon assured that, they would take good care of the trees and lead the greening Eastern agenda.