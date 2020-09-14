The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will make the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCo) trainees permanent staff should it win the upcoming elections.

Discussing the NDC 2020 manifesto on JoyNews’ The Lockdown on Sunday, the party’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi said creating jobs for the youth will be a major policy of the new NDC government in 2021.

Mr Gyamfi said making beneficiaries of NABCo permanent staff will be one of its first steps to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

“When they [NABCo trainees] were engaged, that was supposed to last three years and that will elapse this year. Government seeing elections approaching and is looking for votes has decided to extend it for another six months.

“But former President John Mahama says he doesn’t believe in ad hoc jobs. He appreciates the fact that unemployment is a big problem and a security threat to a nation. So what he will do is to make all NABCo beneficiaries permanent,” he said.

He added that necessary training will be given to trainees and will subsequently be integrated the public sector.

The NDC in its campaign has promised that one million jobs will be created for the youth over four years by the new NDC government from 2021.

Mr Mahama in all his campaign tours has stressed that Ghana cannot afford to have young people graduate be jobless, therefore, sustainable and decent jobs will be created.