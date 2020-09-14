Musician cum politician Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus has revealed that he lost a Bulk Oil and Storage Transport (BOST) contract after he criticised the Akufo-Addo government.

The controversial singer said he campaigned for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because he needed a change of government and also for the country to be better.

But he says he has regretted doing this.

A Plus explained to George Quaye on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z show on Saturday that he is disappointed because the change he wanted never happened.

“We wanted change, we believed everything that was being said,” he said. We believed it was not right for John Mahama to run a family and friends government. We believed that it was not right for John Mahama to have 87 ministers.

“They were too many and now we come and we have more than that. We live in a country where NPP and NDC are the same and it is the fact even though they don’t want to hear [it],” he stressed.

According to him, the Constitution charges government to provide a conducive environment for citizens to work and earn a decent living.

“It is in the Constitution that government must make me happy and give me employment. So if you come to power, you must give me employment, I must be employed.”

Last month, A Plus in an interview with Joy News said there are too many criminals around President Akufo-Addo which makes the fight against corruption very difficult.

This, he believes, will dent the President’s efforts at nipping the canker in the bud.

“There are too many criminals around the president. Too many people want to use his government for their personal interest and it will affect his legacy,” he said.

“This is someone we have been with and helping the President protect the public purse by fighting corruption. Some people around him have decided to fight us; which is very wrong” he opined.

He bemoaned the attacks unleashed on him after he’s pointed out what he describes as the ills in the current administration.