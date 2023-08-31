The 2020 running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is set to visit Central Region on Thursday with a commitment to community engagement and a dedication to preserving cultural ties, this endeavor holds great significance.

In a press release issued by her office, the former Education Minister will as part of her visit, extend her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the late Araba Tagoe.

Madam Araba Tagoe, a distinguished member of the National Executive Committee of the NDC, held a prominent position within the party until her unfortunate demise.

Prof Opoku Agyemang’s gesture of commiseration pays tribute to the legacy of a devoted party member.

To showcase her respect for the traditions and customs, Prof Opoku Agyemang will also convey her warm greetings to the Nananom of the Oguaa Traditional Council.

Fortunately, this visit coincides with the upcoming Oguaa festival, a celebration deeply rooted in local heritage.

Highlighting her engagement with the region, Hon. Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is scheduled to be in attendance at the Oguaa Fetu Festival on Saturday.

The festival holds immense cultural significance and serves as a platform for fostering unity and celebration.