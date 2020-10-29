Ghanaian afropop, dancehall and R&B musician, MzVee has announced the coming of her next studio album, in a rather emotional way.

She shared her story from her birth, family, and zoomed into her music journey.

She recounted her struggles growing up and the lessons that come with it.

The songstress highlighted the point in her life where everything came to a standstill, literally. She was down with depression and this affected her in all facets of life.

MzVee, however, broke out from her hiatus and gave her fans and followers back-to-back hits.

She cemented her return with ‘Sheriff’, ‘Who are you’, ‘Baddest boss’ and ‘Baby’.

MzVee is here again and she’s ‘INVEENCIBLE.’

This Friday, 30 October 2020, she will release ‘Hallelujah’ featuring Medikal, off the upcoming album

‘Inveencible’ will be her fourth studio album.

Previously, she served us multiple hits from her DaaVee, Verified and Re-Vee-Lation.