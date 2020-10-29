Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised to transform and de-politicize the fisheries industry.

According to Mr Mahama, the fishing industry has collapsed following the ruling New Patriotic Party’s decision to politicize the distribution of premix fuel and subsidized outboard motors for its members and supporters who function as middlemen.

Addressing fisher folks at Ayakpor in the Ada Constituency the NDC flagbearer assured, the NDC will fix the current if elected to power.

“When the premix comes, they give it to their party executives and they put their profit on top and sell it to the fishermen, and that is the problem with the NPP government and that is the problem with this administration.

“Everything is about their party, it means anybody else is not Ghanaian and it is only they who are entitled to the opportunities this country has to offer,” he said.

The former President stressed that should he win the upcoming general elections, the lives of fisher folks will change for the better.