Songstress and entrepreneur Mzbel has subtly shared some good news with her followers in a post that has sparked reactions.

Mzbel’s mission was to share some skincare secrets with her 1.2 million followers, but her huge diamond ring which lay beautifully on her left ring finger snatched the attention.

The two layered sparkly ornament coupled with her latest glow has fueled suspicion that she has secretly tied the knot.

Despite not confirming the news, congratulatory messages have flooded her comment section from fans who wish her well.

Others also observed her huge baby bump she had behind her maxi blouse.

