Actress Princess Shyngle has narrated how her ex-husband has been allegedly issuing death threats after their divorce.

Taking to Instagram on August 9, 2021, she said it has gotten to the point where her ex-husband, identified as Bala Gaye, threatens to send thugs to her parents’ house.

Sharing some inbox messages and voice notes which have since been deleted from her page, Princess Shyngle’s ex-husband was captured sending death wishes her way.

It can be recalled that the actress in series of videos shared via her Instagram Stories in April 2021, revealed that she had divorced her husband over domestic violence allegations.

The movie star shared receipts and audio recordings of her estranged ex-husband allegedly confessing to domestically abusing her.