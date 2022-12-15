The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has hinted that he got his land cruiser vehicle as a gift.

According to him, he has only one Land Cruiser which was given to him because of the love his benefactor has for former President John Mahama.

His comments follow the allegations made by George Opare Addo, the newly elected National Youth Organiser, that he has numerous vehicles, including six land cruisers and a house at Airport Hills.

The critics asked him to disclose his source of wealth.

Speaking on Accra-based Onua TV on Wednesday morning, he said, “they said I have six Land Cruisers but I have only one and even that one someone gave it to me out of the love he has for Mahama.”

He, however, accepted the claims that he is wealthy and asked God to make it come to pass.

“I’m not the owner of those houses trending on social media. But in fact, the houses I am going to build will be five times better than those,” he said.

It would be recalled that the newly re-elected National Youth Organiser of the NDC, Mr Addo openly asked Mr Gyamfi to explain his source of wealth.

However, the National Communications Officer has denied all the allegations.