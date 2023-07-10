It was artiste Sony Achiba’s quest to marry an Indian lady but that was thwarted by cultural differences which posed a significant hurdle to winning over his love interest and her family.

Known for his Hiplife-Indian fusion genre, Sony said his personality and style of music won him one of the most captivating Indian girls, and he was open to embracing the beauty and rich tradition of India.

But as fate may have it, he faced staunch opposition from his lover’s parents who would rather have her betrothed to another Indian man than allow their daughter venture into an unfamiliar world.

Opening up on his love life exclusively on Adom TV’s Okukuseku with Emelia Brobbey, Sony Achiba said he was still persistent because of the strong connection they had, until the physical battle turned spiritual.

“I liked this Indian girl so we started a male-female special friendship which was going on well. The lady’s family did not like the idea. Based on the situation, I realised the one she was intended to marry had some form of spiritual backing and you know those people don’t joke with such things so I decided to advice myself and back out.”

Ultimately, Sony had to come to terms with the fact that his dreams of marrying an Indian lady may not come to fruition so he blocked her from reaching him across all platforms and relocated to the United Kingdom.

While away, he continued that his ex-lover made several attempts to reconnect with him, but being fully aware that reviving their romantic relationship would be futile, he made the painful decision to decline.

“She followers my timeline through my fliers. She connects me through the shows I play. If she hears I am heading to this location for a show, she’ll show up,” he added.

Sony Achiba chose to focus on his own journey and personal aspirations, which he said has been beneficial to his career.