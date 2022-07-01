Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has refused to rule out taking up the mantle as the head coach of Asante Kotoko.

Boadu, 36, having joined the Phobian Club has been impressive for the club.

The former Medeama SC gaffer has so far won five trophies for the club in his first year at the club.

The young and enterprising gaffer, despite his side’s poor showing in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season, masterminded his side to defend their FA Cup title against Bechem United.

Quizzed if he would make a move to their rivals, Asante Kotoko, Boadu insisted he is a coach and would not rule out a move to any club.

However, he insisted that he is focused on his job as the head coach of Hearts of Oak.

“If I am out of the job or if I am no more the head coach of Hearts of Oak, I am ready to work with any club,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I am not even shy to work with a Division One Club because I don’t want to stay rusty.

“Nobody knows what the future holds but at the moment, I am with Hearts of Oak.

“If Asante Kotoko approach me in the future, why not. I am a coach but at the moment, I am the head coach of Hearts of Oak,” he added.

Samuel Boadu will be expected to lead his side to the CAF Confederations Cup campaign next season.