Ghanaian United Kingdom-based musician, Reggie Zippy of Reggie ‘n’ Bollie fame, has announced the date for his late mother’s burial.

The late Cecilia Arko Koomson passed on on Friday, August 27, at 55. She will be laid to rest on November 13, 2021.

The singer, who has not healed from the loss, has shared series of emotional messages, revealing that he is still heartbroken.

Announcing the date for the burial in a Facebook post, Zippy wrote:

“This is it guys, the thought of burying my 55-year-old beautiful mother is gradually becoming my reality. Ceccy, you know I don’t have the strength to do this, please help me, you know my heart is aching, please heal me, this cross is too heavy for me alone to carry, but let your Father’s will be done in heaven. 13th November 2021.”