An unidentified man murdered and buried half way at Sawla R/C school has been reburied at the Sawla main cemetery in the Savannah region.
This was after a pathologist exhumed the body for an autopsy to aid investigation.
The lifeless body was found on February 19, 2022.
Residents are still living in fear and worried about what could have triggered his death.
ALSO READ:
- Russian soldier captured in Ukraine sends emotional message to parents [Video]
- Russia demands Google restore access to its media YouTube channels in Ukraine
- Sad scenes as Guan DCE who died after 11 days in office is buried [Video+Photos]