A mum-of-two says she was left shaken-up after she posted a video on TikTok – only for a friend to point out an unidentified figure behind her.

Kayleigh Corby, from Merseyside, filmed herself reacting to another user’s birthday surprise while her children were asleep upstairs, Liverpool Echo reports.

The 33-year-old hadn’t noticed anything out of place in the video but says when she sent it to a friend he asked who had been standing behind her.

When she watched the clip back, Kayleigh saw what appears to be the silhouette of a person standing in the background over her right shoulder and outlined by a light in another room.

Kayleigh said a friend spotted the silhouette behind her (Image: TikTok)

The mum told the Echo: “I was in my kitchen last night, I was doing a TikTok.

“I sent it to my friend and he said to me ‘there’s a figure behind you, who’s that behind you?’ So I looked on the recording and it was there.”

Kayleigh says the unexplained figure left her feeling concerned about the safety of herself and her two children, and she contacted her parents who came to stay at the house that night.

She said: “[It made me] speechless to be honest. My mum and dad had to come up here last night at about 12 o’clock to stay with me.

“My dad wouldn’t leave me on my own because I’ve got kids in the house.”

She added: “I just felt horrible, not relaxed. I just felt scared. It’s like someone is behind me watching me.”

The figure was also spotted by viewers on TikTok, as one posted a comment to say: “Wow that’s so spooky.”