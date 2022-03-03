Adom Cluster of The Multimedia Group Limited is ready to serve its listeners with mature and educative commentary in the match between Accra Hearts of Oak and the African Club of the Century, Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Award-winning sports commentator, Alex Kobina Stonne, known in the media as Kobby Stonne and Eric Asiedu Boadi – Kegyiwa Nankasa, will vividly describe whatever will transpire at the Accra Sports Stadium via Asempa 94.7 FM, Adom 106.3 FM, Nhyira 104.5 FM and the affiliates.

The two powerful commentators will be supported by the Sports crew of Adom Cluster headed by Professor Enock Wallanyo Wallace.

The commentary will also be carried live on all the social medial outlets namely Asempa FM, Adom FM and Nhyira FM which will be supported with live videos from the Accra Sports Stadium including Adomonline.com.