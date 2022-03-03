Founder and Convener of the Green Republic Project, a youth-driven grassroots climate action organization based in Ghana, Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa, has been shortlisted for the 2021/2022 African SDG’S Achievers Awards scheduled to take place at the UN Economic Commission for Africa in Ethiopia Addis Ababa as part of the 2022 African Youth SDG’S Summit from March 9-11.

The African Youth SDG’s Achievers Summit and Awards recognise individuals and organisations whose efforts are promoting youth inclusive governance and participation in Africa in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

In a letter congratulating the Green Republic Convener, organisers of the African Youth SDG’s Achievers Summit and Awards, stated that “over 300 nominations of exceptional quality and creativity were received across Africa out of which our Noble and professional judges after reviewing the nomination recommended Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa/The Green Republic Project for recognition as one of two finalists in the SDG 13 (Climate Action) category.”

The vision of the Green Republic Project is to overcome climate change by leading the youth of Ghana to plant trees.

The Osei-Darkwa led Green Republic Project aims to help plant 20 million trees by 2028 as their contribution to global efforts to overcome climate change. The project also sensitises people on the critical need to clean the environment.

“We also urge governments, decision makers, and the business community to adopt renewable energy and eco-friendly systems,” the organisers noted.

Since 2018, Mr Osei-Darkwa has been recognized globally for his immense contribution to the global fight against climate change.

In 2018, Mr Osei-Darkwa was recognised as the Climate Activist of the year award at the maiden Northern Excellence Awards held in Tamale, Ghana.

He was also a recipient of the Shinning World Protection Award in 2019 by The Supreme Master Ching Hai Association global office based in the USA and Taiwan.

Mr Osei-Darkwa was awarded the 2021 SDG 13 Climate Activist of the Year by Humanitarian Awards Global, Nation Builder Award (Environment) 2021 at the Millennium Youth Excellence Awards, and He also received the Nina Mierhoff Leadership Award in 2021 by the Jacobs Abbey Leadership Institute based in the United States of America.