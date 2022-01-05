Mobile telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana has today announced the re-opening of its Service Centers across the country.

The Ashaiman, Accra Mall, East Legon (Accra) and Nhyieso (Kumasi) offices however remain closed until further notice.

Commenting on the re-opening of the Service Centers, the Chief Customer Relations Officer of MTN, Mrs Jemima Kotei Walsh expressed her appreciation to all customers for heeding the call to use the digital channels during the Service Centre closures.

She wished Customers a Happy New Year and cautioned that since the Covid -19 pandemic is still prevailing, MTN will continue to ensure strict adherence to the health and safety protocols to safeguard customers and staff at the Service Centres.

MTN will however continue to serve customers who contact them on its enhanced digital channels via Twitter: @MTNGhana or @AskMTNGhana; Facebook: MTNGhana WhatsApp:0554300000 or call 100.

In addition to these channels, field teams made up of retail vendors and MoMo agents across the country will be operating and will provide additional support.

To avoid congestion at the MTN Service Centers customers are advised to visit any of these registration points:

MTN Connect Stores

Distributor Branches

Light Retail Stores ( Volume Management)

or MTN Agents’ touchpoints for Sim Registration.

Customers are encouraged to be vigilant and not entertain any calls purporting to be from any of MTN’s offices to provide any assistance. When in doubt, call 100.

MTN Ghana encourages everyone to continue to observe the Covid-19 protocols outlined by the Ghana Health Service.