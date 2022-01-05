The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) leadership says its members will withdraw their services indefinitely, effective January 6, 2022.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Association stated reasons including failure of government to implement agreed conditions of service as reasons for their intended strike.

The decision, CETAG, added follows an emergency national council meeting on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

“The National Council unanimously agreed to embark on an indefinite strike across all forty-six (46) Ghanaian public Colleges of Education effective Thursday, January 6, 2022,” parts of the statement read.

The indefinite industrial action is grounded on the following “CETAG and Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 24, 2021, after reaching agreements on 2017-2020 Conditions of Service (CoS) for members of the Association.”

“The said MoU states the effective date of implementation as January 1, 2021, while payment of associated arrears of nine months was to be paid in October, November, and December 2021,” they added.

Following the announcement, CETAG and the national council have called on all members to comply with the directive until further.

“By this release, therefore, the Association’s National Council has resolved to follow through with its decision to withdraw TEACHING, one of its main duties, as stipulated in the Harmonised Conditions for Colleges of Education.”

Previous warning

CETAG prior to this announcement had expressed its readiness to embark on strike in December 2021.

The Association had lamented the government’s inability to pay their allowances for the year 2021.

They stated that they were anxiously and patiently waiting for payment of the agreed allowances (January 2021 to December, 2021) at the end of December 2021, “without which the Association shall activate its intended strike action.”

Below is the full statement