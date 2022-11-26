Ten individuals who made significant impact in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country have been honoured at the 6th edition of the MTN Heroes of Change.

The awardees who undertook projects three focus areas of the MTN Ghana Foundation which are Health, Education and Economic Empowerment took home certificates, citations and GH¢20,000 each for sacrificing their time and resources to protect lives.

In the health category, Professor Kofi Bobi Barimah, Madam Gloria Sarkodie Addo, Professor William Kwabena Ampofo and David Hagan were awarded for their selfless dedication to save lives.

Four heroes Madam Cecilia Gifty Fiako, Henry Assumeng Ankrah, Madam Patience Munayatu Agana, and Madama Rhoda Kadoa Wedam were awarded for work done in the Economic Empowerment category.

Whiles Ghana Journalists Association’s (GJA’s) Journalist of the Year, Portia Gabor and Isaac Ofori received prizes in the Education category.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh expressed profound gratitude to the winners for their contribution to humanity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our Covid Heroes exemplify selflessness and patriotism, supporting their local communities in Ghana’s fight against the pandemic. Indeed, the selflessness of the MTN Heroes of Change in their day-to-day activities reflects MTN’s values of leadership and “can do” of everyone in their communities” he added.

He commended the government and health workers across the country who were at the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

“We appreciate your commitment and dedication to duty during those difficult times.” The MTN Ghana boss stated.

For his part, the Board Chairman of the MTN Ghana Foundation, Prof. Franklyn Manu was elated at the selfless dedication of the awardees during the pandemic

“We commend these ordinary, yet great citizens for taking these bold steps in the face of adversity,” he added.

He said the foundation and MTN would continue with the implementation of other key projects to help alleviate poverty, improve income levels and provide quality education and health care for the people.

Prof. Manu said the promise to build a 60-bed maternity block and neonatal unit for the Keta Municipal Hospital will be fulfilled.

The 10 winners thanked MTN Ghana Foundation for the recognition of the work they did for God and country.