Telecommunication giants, MTN Ghana is sponsoring four customers to watch the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The customers were picked during a raffle draw at the 2022 edition of the Y’ello Soirée held at the plush Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

Three ladies and a gentleman won the all-expenses-paid air-tickets to watch Ghana Black Stars versus Uruguay match at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Friday, December 2,2022.

Many dignitaries including the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Grace Jeanet Mason graced the post-COVID-19 edition of the Y’ello Soirée which is last on the company’s calendar is to show appreciation and deepen relationship with its numerous customers.

The customers were treated to a night of good music and dance as well as series of activities that saw 50 lucky customers presented with exciting gifts such iPhone 14s, iPhone 13s, Samsung smartphones and other MTN souvenirs.

Customers who celebrated their birthdays on the day were also surprised with birthday cakes.

In his welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh thanked customers for their continuous loyalty to the brand.

“Three years ago, we assembled here. But we suspended the soiree because of the COVID-19. Without you (customers), we won’t be here”, and therefore thanked them for their loyalty,” he stated.

In the years ahead, the MTN Ghana boss said their core strategy is to leverage technology to build and enrich lives.

“At the heart our ambition is driving digital and financial inclusion to enhance the quality of life of Ghanaians. The pandemic thought us to accelerate digitalization and we also spent a lot of time thinking about what we can do for our customers” he said.

Mr. Adadevoh called for all hands on deck in wake of the socio-economic conditions in the country.

“It is the duty of the government, but it is also our duty as citizens to help contribute to the development of the country”, Mr Adadevoh added.

Also, Customer Relations Executive of MTN Ghana, Jemima Kotei Walsh appreciated customers for choosing MTN.

She said soirée is an opportunity to seek feedback to enhance their products and services and customer experience.

The MTN Customer Relations Executive noted that similar soirees according to her would be held in other regions just to say “thank you” to their cherished customers.